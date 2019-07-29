DiSanto, Henry J.

CLYDE: Age 99, formerly of Caroline Street, died Saturday July 27, 2019. Henry was born in Clyde, February 2, 1920, son of Rocco & Angelina Jiammarino Santori. He was a bricklayer & member of Plasters Union Local 43. He served in the Army & was a member of the VFW of Clyde, & St. John’s Church. Survived by 2 sons: Paul of Rochester, Steven of Lawrenceville, GA., sister Anna Kolwalczyk of Liverpool; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Angeline in 2014. Predeceased by his brothers, Rocco, Joe; sisters Emma, Mammie, Louise, & Alice. A funeral mass will be Wednesday July 31 at 10 am at St. John’s Church, Sodus St. in Clyde. Entombment at St. John’s Mausoleum. Memorials to Lifetime Care. Arrangements by Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com