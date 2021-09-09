DiSanto, James “Jimmy”

CLYDE: Age 80, went to eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on September 1, 2021. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Lucy, son, David, step daughters, Margaret and Mindy, sister, Dolores (George) Attenboro, brother, Fred (Dorothy) DiSanto, Aunt Florence DeFrank, three nieces, one nephew, many cousins, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many long time friends.

In life, Jim served his country by joining the Army. Jim was a journeyman certified welder where his career started in 1964 and retired from Local 73 in 1995. Once retired, Jim could be found in a tree stand, Turkey blind, or practicing Shorin-Ryu Karate where he advanced to a fourth degree black belt. Jim lived for his grandchildren and never could tell them no. He valued character over pedigree. Jim looked for the good in each person, and usually found it. These practices shined ever so bright with his very special relationship and caring, for his loving son, David.

Jim is predeceased by his brother Robert (Pat) DiSanto and grandson, David Fischette Jr.

At Jim’s request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial mass will be held at St. John’s Church, Clyde, NY, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:30, followed by a celebration of life to be held at the Clyde VFW.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to House of John Hospice, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, NY