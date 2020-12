MARION: Mary E. DiSanto, 79, died November 28,2020. Memorial service at the convenience of the family. Mary was born in Hancock, Maryland, July 2, 1941, daughter of Robert and Ruth Purnell Boggs. She worked in earlier years JC Penny and did home health care. She was a member of Jehovah Witness of Newark. Survived by three children; Anthony ( Sandy) DiSanto of Palmyra, Angelena ( James) Hinchman of Marion, & John DiSanto of Rochester, & 2 grandchildren. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com