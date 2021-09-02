DiSanto, Nicholas C.

LYONS: Nick passed away at the Commons on St. Anthony’s in Auburn, NY on August 28th, 2021 after a long, complicated illness. There will be no calling hours at Nick’s request. Family and friends may join us for a Memorial mass with Father Michael Merritt officiating at St. Joseph The Worker at St. John the Evangelist at 114 Sodus Street in Clyde, NY, on Tuesday, September 7 at 11a.m. in honor of Nick and his service to the United States Army from 1953 – 1955 earning the title of Corporal.

Nick attended school at St. John’s School/graduated at the end of 8th grade. He went on to graduate from Clyde Central School in 1951. Nick worked many jobs in his days, but he loved to work. He retired from 3 different companies: Nick’s ARCO1967-1985; Silgan Containers in 1986-1998; Wayne County Action Program, Inc. - Head Start in 1999-2013

Nick was born on March 16, 1933 to Peter and Christina (Petrucci) DiSanto. Nick was the oldest of the five children. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Beverly (French) DiSanto, Daughters: Michele (David) Burgess of Clyde, NY, Patty Marr (Randy) of Lyons, NY; Sons: Peter (Donna) DiSantoof Savannah, NY; Paul (Kris) DiSanto of Williamson, NY; 6 grandchildren: Brett and Christopher (Jenna) DeRenzo; Bailey and Drew DiSanto; Jordan (Chelsea) Marr; William Pulver and 2 great grandchildren. Sisters: Althea Desmond and Carol (Ronald) Smith.

The French families: Ron & Joyce, Ray & Lisa, Gary & Karen, Michael & Robin, Arthur and two sister-in-laws: Debbie Farnsworth and Marilyn Shaw. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nick was predeceased by both parents, brother/wife: Eugene &Ruth; Sister/husband: Geraldine & Richard Kemp; brother-in-law: John Desmond, daughter: Stephanie Knarr

In lieu of flowers: One may donate to the Wayne County Humane Society at 1475 County House Road in Lyons. NY 14489. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral, Lyons,NY.