Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
DiSanto, Phyllis Jean 

February 5, 2026
by WayneTimes.com

CLYDE: Phyllis Jean DiSanto, age 91 of Clyde, NY passed away peacefully on February 1, 2026 with her children at her side. She was born in North Rose, NY. After high school she worked at GE, Baldy’s Service and Parker Hannifin in Clyde and lastly the bottle and can redemption center on Rt 31. Phyllis loved watching daily morning mass on TV as well as the Golden Girls, MASH and Judge Judy.

She is survived by son’s Michael “Sparky”, and William “Bill” DiSanto and daughter Pamela Pierce (Ed “Hotch”) Pierce along with  grandchildren Brandon Pierce (Allison Williams), Reanna Schilling (Eric) Jill DiSanto (Nick Russell), April DiSanto and Joseph “Joey” DiSanto (Melanie Williams) and seven great grandchildren. Phyllis was predeceased by husband Edwin “Baldy” DiSanto that she married at age 24 and were together until Ed’s death Nov 2016 and brother Jim Clingerman (Evelyn “Corky”) and parents Mary and Ezra Clingerman.

A mass service will be held at St. Johns church on February 20th at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns church in Clyde.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.

