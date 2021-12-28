Dishaw, Deborah Wells

MARION: Debbie peacefully passed away at home on December 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving daughters. Predeceased by her husband, Allen Dishaw; parents, John and Bernadetta Wells; siblings, Gene, Daniel, James, Linda and Jane. Debbie was the last surviving sibling of her family. Survived by daughters, Marcy (Mark Ernest) Dishaw of Palmyra, NY, Angela (Lenny) Sedore of Marion, NY; 5 grandchildren, Makalah, Allen- Michael, Logan, Alec-Edward and Aiden-Michael; many loving nieces, nephews and many special friends.

Debbie will be sadly missed but remembered with great amount of love. Friends and family are invited to call 2PM till 4PM January 8th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where a service to honor her life will be held at 4PM immediately following calling hours. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Donations may be made in her memory to Embrace Your Sisters, PO Box 322,

Canandaigua, NY 14424. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.