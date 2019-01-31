DiSisto, Cpl. Marco

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on (Tuesday) January 29, 2019 at age 93. He was born in Rochester, NY on April 25th, 1925 to the late Vincent and Tomasina Apollonia Sisto. He is also predeceased by his wife: Emma “Jane” DiSisto; brother: Louis (Mary) DiSisto; sisters: Sandy (Tom) Arena and Jennie (Joe) Bellanco. Marco proudly served our country in the United States Army as a paratrooper and attained the rank of Corporal. He worked for Bloomer Brothers/Fold-Pak in Newark, NY retiring after many years of service. Marco was also known as a local fruit and vegetable farmer in the Williamson area. He is survived by his nieces: Linda (LeRoy) Ryan, Donna Arena, Carol Arena, Diane (Ron) DePape, and Judy Cumbo; several great nieces, nephews and many special friends. Per Marco’s wishes, a private graveside service and burial will take place in Lake View Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com