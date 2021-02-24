Divelbliss, Evelyn

NORTH ROSE: Evelyn Divelbliss, age 81, passed away on February 19, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Grant and Isabell Peglow, husband, Herbert, son, Robert, brother, Donald, Sister, Dorothy, and great grandson, Kyler. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Clingerman, six grandchildren, Albert, Robert, and Patrick Clingerman, Ann, Jason, and Kay Divelbliss, 7 great grandchildren, and brother, Charles Peglow of Marion. For those wishing to make contributions in Evelyns name they may do so to the American Heart Association. A private graveside service is to take place in the spring at the Rose Cemetery. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Evelyn R. Divelbliss, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
LYONS: Justine Elizabeth Lane, 97, passed away February 1, 2021 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side at Wayne County Nursing Home. Justine was born in Clyde the daughter of Albert and Jessie (Stapleton) Caves. As a girl, Justine grew up on a large farm in Rose, being the only girl amongst 5 brothers. […]
SODUS: Age 75, passed away at home on February 24, 2021. Gordon was born in Cooperstown, NY on January 1st, 1946 to George and Alma (Lincourt) Wilfeard. He graduated from Rush-Henrietta in 1965 and joined the Navy in 1966. Gordon served 2 tours in Vietnam on river patrol boats. After an honorable discharge he started […]