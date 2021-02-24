Divelbliss, Evelyn

NORTH ROSE: Evelyn Divelbliss, age 81, passed away on February 19, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Grant and Isabell Peglow, husband, Herbert, son, Robert, brother, Donald, Sister, Dorothy, and great grandson, Kyler. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Clingerman, six grandchildren, Albert, Robert, and Patrick Clingerman, Ann, Jason, and Kay Divelbliss, 7 great grandchildren, and brother, Charles Peglow of Marion. For those wishing to make contributions in Evelyns name they may do so to the American Heart Association. A private graveside service is to take place in the spring at the Rose Cemetery. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Evelyn R. Divelbliss, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.