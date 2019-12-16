Divelbliss, Lloyd E. 

LYONS: Age 85, of Layton St., passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Laurel House in Newark. Family and friends may call Wednesday (Dec. 18) from 11 am to 1 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Laurel House, 224 Fair St., PO Box 595, Newark, NY 14513 in his memory. Lloyd was born June 24, 1934 in Fulton County, Pennsylvania, a son to the late John E. and Ethel Crawford Divelbliss. He was retired from Town of Lyons Highway Department after 27 years of employment. After retirement he drove truck for Simpelaar Farms and Lake Farms and enjoyed woodworking and craft making. He was well known for his Christmas Light Display at home. He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Chuck, Ralph and Herb and 3 sisters, Verda, Irene, and Betty. He is survived by his wife Betty, of 62 years; son, Edward Divelbliss of Lyons; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Carr of North Rose; 4 grandchildren, Dryden, Evangeline, Felisha and Barbie; 5 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jayesiah, Jakaila, Jalaesia and Jonah; brother, Carl (Carol) Divelbliss; 3 sisters, Dorothy (Jim) Black, Helen Barr and Millie Luber Daniels (Matt); several nieces and nephews. Lloyd’s family would like give a special thanks to Laurel House in Newark and Lifetime-Hospice for his excellent care. keysorfuneralhomes.com