Divelbliss, Sarah E.

NORTH ROSE: Sarah E. Divelbliss, 87, of North Rose, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in Lyons, January 11, 1937, daughter of Lester and Dora Hendershot. She enjoyed photography, her friends and family, and having coffee with friends. Prior to retirement she was employed as a machinist at Parker Hannifin in Clyde.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Divelbliss (2012), son, Roger Divelbliss, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Survived by her daughter, Debbie (Rick) Miller of Wolcott, grandchildren, Brandi (Dennis Wigfield) Miller of North Rose, and Melody Divelbliss, as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will take place Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Rose Cemetery at 11 AM. For those wishing to make contributions in Sarah’s name they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N Huron St., North Rose, NY 14516. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

