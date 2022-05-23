Dlugosh, Paul J

PALMYRA: On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Paul J. Dlugosh; loving son, brother, husband, father, and Papa passed away at age 62.

Paul was born on April 15, 1960 in Montour Falls, NY to Thomas and Janice (Edsell) Dlugosh. Paul was a 1978 Pal-Mac graduate and a 1984 Finger Lakes Community College graduate. He was employed by ABX as a traffic analyst.

In 1981, Paul married Patricia Culver. They raised two children, Emily and Benjamin. He was a proud Papa to Avery and Rory. Paul was an active member of the Palmyra-Macedon community, serving in Lions Club, coaching, and Friends of Bill W.

Paul had a passion for lacrosse. He was the Pal-Mac Youth Lacrosse director for more than 20 years. Paul has helped to spread the love of the game for more than a thousand children. In 2019, Paul was the recipient of the Pal-Mac Board of Education Friend of Education Award for his work in youth lacrosse.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, father-in-law Robert Culver, mother-in-law, Jane Culver, and sister-in-law, Kathy McKee. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, children Benjamin (Lauren) Dlugosh, Emily (Joshua) Hunt, brother Tom (Jean) Dlugosh), sister Karen (Jim) Wisner, mother Janice Dlugosh, grandsons Avery and Rory Hunt, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 1:00pm at the Western Presbyterian Church in Palmyra. The family asks those attending to please wear red or Pal-Mac gear at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pal-Mac Youth Lacrosse Program c/o Palmyra Community Center 424 Stafford Street Palmyra. Online condolences at: www.rlyostfuneralhome.com