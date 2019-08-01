Doan, Rev. Robert L.   “Bob”

PALMYRA: Bob passed away on July 29, 2019, after a year-long battle with lymphoma, at age 64. Bob was born in Elkland, PA on March 15, 1955. He is survived by his loving wife Bernadine; children Melissa Shufelt and James (Meagan) Doan; grandchildren Abby Shufelt and Gabe Shufelt; siblings, Robin (Angie) Doan, Tessa (John) Mundrick, Jeff (Gail) Doan, Brad (Darlene) Doan, Mona (Robert) Holland and Tommy (Marlene) Doan; and his mother Mary Jean Doan. Bob was predeceased by his father Leslie Doan. Bob was a loving husband, dad and papa. He met the love of his life in college and they were married for 41 years. While at Roberts Wesleyan College he received a BA in religion and philosophy and graduated in 1977. He continued on to receive his Masters of Divinity from Asbury Seminary class of 1982. Bob was an ordained minister and elder of the Free Methodist Church USA. He served as pastor of Gallatin Free Methodist Church in Gallatin, TN; Newark Free Methodist Church in Newark, NY and as the co-founding pastor of what is now Cross Creek Church in Palmyra, NY. Bob was an avid learner. He was an active member of the Genesee Valley Wood Carvers Association. He enjoyed leather crafts, fishing and all things in the great outdoors. He was often found hidden behind the camera as the unofficial family photographer He was a collector of many things and had hobbies to spare. Above all, Bob had a servant’s heart and was always willing to lend a hand. He was a confidant for many; there to listen, ready to share his well-earned wisdom, and equipped with more trivia facts than one man should know. All are invited to gather on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2:30-4:30 at the Cross Creek Church, 3700 State Route 31, Palmyra, NY 14522 where a Celebration of Life service will be offered at 5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Cancer Services Fund, or the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.