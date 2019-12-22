Dobbin, Lorraine E. 

WOLCOTT: Age 93, passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; siblings, Carol Demarest and Bruce Demarest. Lorraine is survived by her children, Kenneth (Kim) Dobbin and Sandra (Randy Mcafee) Hill all of Wolcott; grandchildren, Sean Dobbin, Angelique Van Deusen, Brady (Marisa) Dobbin, Rachel (Zack) Rivera, Joshua (Leah) Dobbin, Edward Van Deusen and Kristopher (Desiree) Van Deusen; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. After early employment as a telephone operator in Newark and a teller at Red Creek National Bank, Lorraine helped her husband Walter start an insurance agency in a converted bedroom on Waters Rd, in Red Creek. Dobbin Agency is still a thriving business in Wolcott, NY thanks to Lorraine’s administrative talents over many years. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or Faith United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com