Dobson III, John B. “Jack” 

WILLIAMSON: After living a long and fulfilling life, Jack Dobson entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2022, one month shy of what would have been his 93rd birthday.

Predeceased by his wife Joan L. Dobson, parents Rev. John B. Dobson Jr. and Dorothy Dobson, son-in-law Matthew Warnick and daughter-in-law Dawn Dobson.

Born in Ithaca, New York on October 15, 1929, Jack spent his early years growing up in Skaneateles, New York.

After receiving his undergraduate degree in Entomology at Farmingdale State College, he entered the U.S. Army and served honorably, earning the National Defense Service Medal for his service during the Korean War. After his service to his Country, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Plant Science at the University of Connecticut College of Agriculture. This led to the beginning of his long and distinguished career in agricultural research. His first job was with the Cornell Cooperative Extension for Wayne County, which led to he and Joan settling at what became known as, and still remains, “The Farm” in Williamson, NY. He went on to continue his research work with the American Cyanamid Company, where he remained until his retirement.

Jack’s interests led him to obtain his pilot’s license and he was an early member of the Williamson Flying Club where he met George Hall, who became and remained his best friend. One of their favorite projects to work on together was preparing for the annual WFC Open House celebration. The highlight of the event was when Jack piloted the WACO UPF-7 bi-plane during the “Snoopy and Red Baron” reenactment, much to the thrill and delight of the audience. Even after “hanging up his wings” he was a member of the Geriatric Pilots Association. As a member of the Northeastern Weed Science Society, he received several awards and also served as its President. He was also active for a number of years in the Williamson Rotary Club, including serving as President and being named a Paul Harris Fellow. Jack was also a past Master at the Pultneyville Masonic Lodge, served as a Commissioner for the Pultneyville Fire Department and was a charter member of the Pultneyville Golf Association. His interests and activities allowed him to travel extensively both in the states and globally.

Above all else, he took great pride in and immensely enjoyed his family, friends, his gardens and orchard. “The Farm” carries on as the family gathering spot and where the best “fresh from the garden” produce continues to be grown under the loving care of George and Barb.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Jones whom he married in 2000 and with whom he enjoyed many adventures; his five children Laura Dobson Warnick, John (Roxanne) Dobson IV, George (Barbara) Dobson, Deborah (Todd) Stritzel, Jennifer (Casey) Gilbert; sister Nancy McGilliard; grandchildren David Warnick, John B. Dobson V, Heather (Terron) Schoonerman, Ryan (Chelsea) Dobson, Erich Stritzel, Emily (Zackary) Mangus, Nathan Cook, Janey (Oliver) Tocci and Amy Gilbert; great grandchildren Ali Dobson, Jackson Dobson and Avery Joan Mangus, nieces Anne (Peter) Morgan, Abbie (Barry) Vandenberg, Sarah (Jeff) Bates and Darryl Houser-Chenoweth; stepdaughters Susan (David) Baldauf, Deborah (Chuck) Wadsworth and Lauren Marshall, along with their six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; his beloved dog Penny; many friends from near and far.

The family extends their love and gratitude to the wonderful family at Victor Views Assisted Living who provided Jack with the greatest of care and devotion during this past year.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Pultneyville United Methodist Church on Saturday September 24th at 2pm with a reception to follow at The Heights at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club. A private burial service with military honors will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pultneyville Fire Department, the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service or Williamson Dollars for Scholars.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pultneyville Fire Department, the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service or Williamson Dollars for Scholars.