Dobush, Marcia A.

WOLCOTT: Age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on September 1st with her daughters Tatiana and Maya Dobush by her side. After graduating from LeMoyne College and Temple University Marcia was an honored English teacher and mentor to many at Red Creek Central School where she retired. Marcia is predeceased by her parents Veronica Stasink, James Dwyer also her brother Jimmy. She is survived by her only grandson Tucker Carr the son of Tatiana. When not enjoying her chickens and kitties Marcia was an avid reader. Special thanks go to her doting aids that understood Marcia’s humor and loved her as their own mother. No service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice www.lifetimecare.org