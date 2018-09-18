Dodds, Brian John

ONTARIO: Passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018. He was born on November 14, 1946 to the late Norma E. “Weed” and John F. Dodds, in Lyons, NY, and grew up in North Rose, NY. Together over fifty years, he and his wife Grace “Scalzo” Dodds raised three sons; Christopher Zane Dodds, Phillip Brian (Denise) Dodds and Eric Martin (Heidi) Dodds; In addition to his wife, Grace, and children, Brian is survived by his cherished grandchildren; Johnathan Justice Dodds, Liberty Nina Dodds, Trinity Laura Dodds, Joshua Gilbert Dodds and Benjamin Donald Dodds; he is remembered by his sister Jackie (Ron) Hoyez; nephews, Dan and Matt Bacon; aunt, Pearl Dodds; cousins, Kathy and Tracy; lifetime friend John Castor; cousins Alan and Gary Weed. Brian was predeceased by his grandparents, Margaret Langford Dodds, Wells Munson Dodds, Alice Eugenia Weed and Oscar Smith Weed and an Uncle, Donald Gilbert Dodds. Brian retired as a program analyst with Xerox Corporation and had faced an 18 year battle with Amyotrophic lateral Sclerosis (ALS). There will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be offered on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 10AM at the York Settlement Cemetery, York Settlement Road, between North Rose, NY and Sodus, NY. A gathering to celebrate Brian’s life will follow at Dockers Seafood and Grille, 6483 Catchpole Shore Road, North Rose, NY 14516. In lieu of flowers, Brian and his family would ask that expressions of sympathy, in memory of Brian, be made in the form of a donation to the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center, Neurocare Unit, 2050 Tilden Ave., New Hartford, NY 13413 where Brian had resided for the past two years. A special thank you from the family to Director Hillary Forbes, Nurse Manager Kim Sheridan, his initial caregivers; Stephen Forbes, Susan Jones, Laura Guido and the many, many nurses and aides at Sitrin who made the last part of Brian’s journey a peaceful and dignified one. Please visit the “tribute wall” at murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, or to light a candle in memory of Brian. Directions to York Settlement Cemetery may be obtained by visiting “service details” at murphyfuneralservices.com.