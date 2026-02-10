Dodge, Joseph G. 

January 25, 1951 – February 7, 2026

SODUS: Joseph G. “Joe” Dodge, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center.

Joe was born on January 25, 1951, the son of the late Lawrence and Pauline (DeVey) Dodge. He was a graduate of Sodus High School and spent many years working as a Farm Manager, a role that suited his deep love for the outdoors. Joe found joy in farming, tending to his flower and vegetable gardens, reading history, and taking his dog on long walks.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Penny (Reithel); his son, Jonathan Dodge of Williamson, NY; his daughter, Carly Jo Dodge of Conway, SC; and his cherished grandson, Gavin Dodge. Joe is also survived by his sister, Sara (Dodge) Pruyne and her husband Don of Greenwood, ME; his brother, Daniel Dodge and his wife Kathy of Wilmington, NC; and his in-laws, Susan and Bill O’Brien, Anne Marie and Larry Keese, Mary Beth and David Gardner, and Christopher Reithel. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember him fondly.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Lucinda Dodge.

A celebration of Joe’s life for family and friends will be held this summer.

The family has entrusted Norton Funeral Home with these arrangements.