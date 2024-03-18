Dodge, Leroy K. 

WILLIAMSON: Called home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2024 at age 100.

Predeceased by his wife: Norma (Lucieer) Dodge; sisters: Lillian (Freeman) Lewis and Ruth (Louis) Caruana; brother: Ralph (Dorothy) Dodge; in-laws: Wilhelmina (Ken) DuBois, Naomi (Nip) Scharles, and Alice (Raymon) Morgan; John (Lois), Floyd (May), Stanley, Edward (Betty) and James (Joan) Lucieer.

Leroy was a devout Christian and Bible Scholar. He was a wonderful son, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by all.

Leroy graduated from Albany State Teacher’s College. He was a former Mathematics School Teacher, WWII Army Veteran, and a Retiree from Bausch & Lomb.

Survived by his daughters: Linda Allen and Joyce Dodge; son: Alan Dodge; grandchildren: Alisha (Michael) Porteous, Melinda (Donald Rich) Allen, Melissa Allen, John “Jack” (Katie Brown) Allen II; great grandchildren: Alexandra and Victoria Mullin, Jacob Williams, and Ariel Mullin; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) March 21, 2024 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Leroy’s life will be held on (Friday) March 29, 2024 at 6pm at the Williamson Bible Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Leroy can be made to the Williamson Bible Baptist Church.

