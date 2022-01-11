Dodge, Pauline Marie Devey

January 5 1926 - December 31 2022

FORMERLY SODUS: Pauline was the daughter of the late John Jacob Devey and Anna Hoevenar Devey. She was born on the family farm in Joy, NY and attended school there until the family moved to Sodus Village when she was in the 4th grade. Over the years she worked for the local bank, Bushhart’s Farms, and Himes Repair Shop. She then “retired” and worked for the Sodus Free Library for many years. Later in life she volunteered as a Docent at the Sodus Point Lighthouse. Pauline was also an active member of the Sodus Garden Club, The Council of Churches, Order of the Eastern Star, Sodus Rural Cemetery Board and the Sodus Presbytarian Church. She was recognized by the Sodus Chamber of Commerce as it’s Citizen of the Year for 2007.

Pauline’s parents emigrated to the US in 1908 and left their young son Isaac behind in the care of relatives. Dutch was the main language spoken in the house until her father’s passing in the 1950s.

She graduated as Valedictorian of the Sodus High School Class of 1943. Her graduation speech included that “Many of the boys of the class will go into the armed forces and that the girls would do their part on the home front. In order to win a just and lasting peace”; she added, “They must realize that racial prejudices must be abolished, that a plan of education must be made and carried out, that we must realize our interdependency with each other and that we in America must appreciate instead of just taking for granted the freedom we have in this democracy.”

Polly, as she was called by those close to her, loved to do needlework, work in her gardens and travel. She visited The Netherlands twice to connect with relatives, The Azores Portugal while daughter and Sara was stationed there, Ireland, Nova Scotia and many parts of the United States. In lieu of flowers donations maybe be made to the Sodus Garden Club c/o the Sodus Town Office. Interment will be in the spring at the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Pauline, with her husband Larry, was very active in the Sodus Recreation Association, including being the President in 1965 to 1970’s. During the 1960’s and 1970’s she rarely missed a high school basketball or baseball game. She loved watching the players grow up and become members of the community. She could often be seen walking through the village on her way to the sports fields.

Pauline is predeceased by her husband of 49 years Lawrence Fleming Dodge, both parents, brothers John DeVey Jr, Henry Devey, Isaac Devey of The Netherlands and sister Betty. She is survived by her children Lucinda Dodge of Sodus, Joseph Dodge of Sodus, Daniel Dodge of Wilmington NC and Sara Dodge Pruyne of Greenwood ME, many grandchildren and a couple of great grandchildren.