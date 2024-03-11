Powered by Dark Sky
March 11, 2024
Doig, David J. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 11, 2024

SAVANNAH: David Doig, 81, passed away early Thursday morning, March 7, 2024, at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.

Friends and family were invited to a graveside service, Saturday, March 9 at 11 AM in the Crusoe Cemetery.

David was born on August 16, 1942 in Cooperstown. He was a graduate of Worchester Central, where he was a star Football, Basketball and Baseball player. He joined the Army National Guard in Oneonta in 1959 was honorably discharged in 1964. He started working in the trucking industry in 1962 and was an owner operator for 36 years, leasing to various companies in the US and Canada.  

He is survived by his children Tammy (Dan) Carey, Joann (Steve) Seltzer and David (Darlene) Doig; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

