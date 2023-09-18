Doig, Donna Marie

SAVANNAH: Donna Marie Doig, of Savannah, passed away while at DeMay Living Center in Newark on 9/15/23. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Crane of Savannah; her children Darbe Rotach of Miami and Jodi Rotach of Newark; her grandchildren Michael Colegrove (Amber) of Auburn and Malia Banks of Marion.

Donna was born on March 9th, 1944 to Bertha Howes-Townsend and Wade Townsend where she grew up on Olmstead Road, Savannah. She graduated in 1963 from Savannah High School and then worked at Park Hannifan in Lyons until she started driving bus for North Rose Wolcott school district up until her retirement.

Donna loved cars specifically racing cars at the Butler drag strip. Her younger years she enjoyed horse back riding, competitions at horse shows and her motorcycle riding.

At the request of the family there will be no services. Contributions, in her memory, can be made to Eastern Wayne Emergency Medical Services, 2808 Wilson Rd, Savannah, 13146.