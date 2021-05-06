Dolan, Shirley Mae “Schrader”

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the age of 89. Shirley was predeceased by her husband William Dolan Jr. She will be missed by her daughters Barbara (Mike) Oeschger and Pat (Guy) Yates, grandchildren Brandy (Lance) Geng, Melinda (Matt) Thomas, Mike (Sarah) Oeschger Jr., Matt (Jessie) Buechel, Carolyn (Matt) Boyd, along with ten great grandchildren, sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A special thank you to the staff at Crest Manor for all the wonderful care they gave and for being her family when her family could not be there. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 19, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
NEWARK: Douglas D. Winchell, age 61, of Peirson Avenue, died April 27, 2021. A graveside service will be Sat. May 15, 11 AM at Fairville Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne Co. Doug was born in Cuba, NY., Oct. 7, 1959, son of Kenneth & Dorothy Gunzulus Winchell. He worked at Ultralife in Newark. […]
ONTARIO: Of Slocum Road, Ontario, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital following a massive infection that went to his heart and spread throughout his body and to all of his organs despite heroic measures to stop it. Brian was born on January 9, 1963 in Rochester, attended school in Ontario, NY […]