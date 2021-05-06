Dolan, Shirley Mae “Schrader”

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the age of 89. Shirley was predeceased by her husband William Dolan Jr. She will be missed by her daughters Barbara (Mike) Oeschger and Pat (Guy) Yates, grandchildren Brandy (Lance) Geng, Melinda (Matt) Thomas, Mike (Sarah) Oeschger Jr., Matt (Jessie) Buechel, Carolyn (Matt) Boyd, along with ten great grandchildren, sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A special thank you to the staff at Crest Manor for all the wonderful care they gave and for being her family when her family could not be there. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 19, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.