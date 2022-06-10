Dollar, Scott W. 

PALMYRA: Age 48 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home Sunday, June 5th, 2022. Scott was born on January 29, 1974, to his loving parents William “Bill” and Donna Dollar in Orlando, Florida. He is survived by his wife Angel Dollar; two sons Scotty and Dylan Dollar; his Parents William “Bill” and Donna Dollar; his grandmother Elizabeth “Liz” Cook; sister Diana (Francis) Patton.

When Scott was younger, he was a lifeguard at Hanna Park in Jacksonville Florida. He worked most of his life as a Carpenter in the Union. He helped coach youth football, lacrosse and was a guide in Pheasants Forever. He was an avid outdoors man, Hunting, fishing and surfing. Scott made sure to pass on that legacy to his boys. He will be remembered for his passion for living his live to the fullest.

All are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 4-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. All other services will be private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.