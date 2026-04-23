Donald, Steven B.

LYONS - May 10, 1952 - April 20, 2026

Steven B. Donald 73, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2026 at his home. He was born May 10, 1952 in Clifton Springs, NY. Steve spent most of his life in Newark and Lyons NY. He loved working as a disc jockey at WACK 1420 radio station in the early 70s. He earned a degree in college and went to work for Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY and progressed to a product cost engineer for almost 46 years. Steven is survived by his wife Cindy Burgess Donald, his daughter Lindsay (Justin Warters) son Collin Donald, 4 grandchildren Cohen, Caleb, Cameron, and Evelyn. Sister Linda Mullen (Ron Mullen). Several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother and father Frances and Ralph Donald of Newark, NY. He loved watching the three stooges, and had a special love for history. In regards to his wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family may have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a charity of your choice, American Heart Association, or the Humane Society of Wayne County. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.