Donk, David C.

CLYDE: David C. Donk, 77, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM at the Clyde VFW Post 947, 26 Sodus St. in Clyde.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Clyde Fire Department 15 Ford St., Clyde, NY 14433 or to the Clyde VFW Post 947, 26 Sodus St., Clyde, NY 14433.

Mr. Donk was born in Newark, NY on February 25, 1944 the son of the Charles and Elizabeth Anderson Donk. For many years, David worked for the Operating Engineers Local 832. In the early 1970s he struck out on his own becoming a farmer and a freelance Equipment Operator. He was always willing to help local organizations usually donating his time and equipment for projects within the community. He loved spending time with his grandchildren especially giving them rides in the Gator. He always was his happiest operating his Case backhoe.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years Carol Washburn Donk; three daughters Karen Miller of Clyde, Robin (John) Savage of Rushville, Megan (Brandon) Cocola of Waterloo; a son David (Michelle) Donk of Clyde; ten grandchildren Zoey, Parker, Leah, Joel, Shelby, Jared, Mackenzie, Jeremy, Brooklyn and Jameson; two sisters Nancy (Wayne) Homan, Linda Donk; two brothers Ronald Donk, Charles (Wanda) Donk; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Charles Donk.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home