Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 7th 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Donk, David C.

by WayneTimes.com
May 5, 2021

 CLYDE: David C. Donk, 77, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM at the Clyde VFW Post 947, 26 Sodus St. in Clyde.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Clyde Fire Department 15 Ford St., Clyde, NY 14433 or to the Clyde VFW Post 947, 26 Sodus St., Clyde, NY  14433.

Mr. Donk was born in Newark, NY on February 25, 1944 the son of the Charles and Elizabeth Anderson Donk.  For many years, David worked for the Operating Engineers Local 832.  In the early 1970s he struck out on his own becoming a farmer and a freelance Equipment Operator. He was always willing to help local organizations usually donating his time and equipment for projects within the community. He loved spending time with his grandchildren especially giving them rides in the Gator. He always was his happiest operating his Case backhoe.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years Carol Washburn Donk; three daughters Karen Miller of Clyde, Robin (John) Savage of Rushville, Megan (Brandon) Cocola of Waterloo; a son David (Michelle) Donk of Clyde; ten grandchildren Zoey, Parker, Leah, Joel, Shelby, Jared, Mackenzie, Jeremy, Brooklyn and Jameson; two sisters Nancy (Wayne) Homan, Linda Donk; two brothers Ronald Donk, Charles (Wanda) Donk; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Charles Donk.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home  

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Baker, Frances Ann

SAVANNAH: Frances Baker, 69, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021; after a courageous battle with numerous heart conditions.  Frances was born the daughter of Frederick L. and Phyllis King Baker in Lyons, NY. She lived her entire life in Savannah; where she was the last class to graduate from Savannah High School. Frances […]

Read More
Winchell, Douglas D.

NEWARK: Douglas D. Winchell, age 61, of Peirson Avenue, died April 27, 2021. A graveside service will be Sat. May 15, 11 AM at Fairville Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne Co. Doug was born in Cuba, NY., Oct. 7, 1959, son of Kenneth & Dorothy Gunzulus Winchell. He worked at Ultralife in Newark.  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square