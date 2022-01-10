Donk, Elizabeth “Betty”

MACEDON: Betty passed away at the Wayne County Nursing Home on January 6, 2022 at the age of 95. We are deeply grateful to the excellent people at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY who were such a help and comfort to Elizabeth and family.

She is predeceased by her husband Charles Donk and her son David Donk.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Wayne) Homan, Linda Donk. Her sons Ronald Donk, Charles (Wanda) Donk. Daughter-in-law Carol Donk, Sister Barbara LeMay, Brother Robert Anderson. Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 10 am – 12 pm at Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt Location), 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, N.Y 14450. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

A private burial service will be held at Macedon Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.