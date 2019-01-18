Donk, James Donald

ROSE: Age 69, of School Street, died Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. Jim was born in Rochester, July 14, 1949, the son of John and Elizabeth Esley Donk. He was a mechanic and had worked for the American Can in Fairport for 23 years and Allard Equipment in Williamson for 20 years. He played in the band Raw Deal country band. He played guitar and had a great love for music and liked to fish. Survived by his wife of 22 years, Betty Welch Donk, 4 children; Stacy Donk of Utica, Daniel (Doris) Whitt of Clyde, Frederick (Rachel) Whitt of Fairhaven, Rebecca Serens of Rose; 7 grandchildren, Frederick Jr., Victor, Jaime, Joshua, Eli, Jason, Angellica; 3 great-grandchildren, Dallas, Aubree, Kylie; 4 brothers, Robert, Douglas, William, Peter Donk. Also survived by many family and friends. Predeceased by his brother, Thomas. Friends may call Wednesday, January 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rose United Methodist Church, School Street, Rose. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons.