Donnelly, Wilfred “Joe” 

NORTH ROSE: Age 73, passed away Friday, September 02, 2022. He was born in Lyons, son of the late Levi Donnelly, and Jane Donnelly. He was an avid hunter of deer and pheasants. He loved his family and his grandson. Prior to retirement he worked at Hydro Kirby Fertilizer plant in Lyons, and then Seneca Meadows Landfill in Waterloo.

He is predeceased by his son, Wesley Donnelly (2017), sister, Jackie Compson.

Survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane Barnes Donnelly, son, Brandon (Stacey Burkhard) Donnelly of Sodus, daughter, Jody Donnelly and her children, brother, Tedd (Mary Jane) Donnelly of Clyde, sister, Francis “Bootie” Taft of Lyons, and special grandson Trent Donnelly of Lyons, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joes life will be held at Wallington Firehall, Ridge Road, Sodus, September 18, at 2:00 PM, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wallington Engine House, PO Box 57, Sodus, NY 14451. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com