Donohue, Patrick (Butch) H. 

WOLCOTT, NY/ LAKELAND, FL: Butch passed away at Clifton Springs Hospital on May 21, 2024 at the age of 78. He was born Nov. 23rd, 1945 in Newark, NY to Patrick and Elizabeth Donohue. Patrick grew up in Lyons, NY where he met his Wife and best friend Norma their junior year of High School before moving to Wolcott, NY to raise their family on Sodus Bay.

Patrick is predeceased by his wife Norma of more than 53 years. Patrick is survived by his loving and devoted daughters Patricia (Gerald) Walsh and Tracy (Jeffrey) Thatcher; His four grandchildren Patrick (Mary) Walsh, Morgan, Troy, and Stephanie Thatcher; his sister and brother-in-law’s: Gail (James) Cochran, Joan Gammon, Beth (Frank) Hollenbeck, and Larry Wraight; several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was also predeceased by his parents Patrick and Elizabeth Donohue, his in-laws Earl and Lucille Wraight, and brother-in-law Phillip Gammon.

Butch was an avid Sports fan following his beloved Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and Syracuse Orange! Always was ready to discuss the game, or what the team was doing, plus maybe a friendly side bet from time to time. Butch and Norma worked at Connelly’s Cove for 25 plus years before opening their Liquor Store, Donohue’s Wines and Liquors in Sodus, NY before retiring to Lakeland, FL. Where they were active in the community -from cooking Hot Dogs for events to organizing card games with the many friends they had made in the community. Butch moved back to New York last spring with his beloved Simba - to be closer to family and friends. Along with the many new friends he made at Parkwood Heights in Macedon.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkwood Heights for the great care they provided to Butch this past year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to your local Animal Shelter or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, May 31, from 9 to 11 AM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral Home. Burial with full Military Honors will be in June at the Sodus Rural Cemetery.