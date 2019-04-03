Dopp, Doris Ann (DeNeef)

WOLCOTT: Age 79, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, April 1, 2019. Doris was born May 20, 1939 in Sodus, a daughter to late Abraham and Katherine Boyington DeNeef. She worked at DeMay Living Center in Newark as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant, loved the outdoors and was a member of Wolcott VFW Auxiliary. Doris was predeceased by her sister, Beverly VanLare, brother, Abe, and great-grandson, Aiden. She is survived by her sisters, Fran (John) Foss and Gladys (Howard) Garrett; sister-in-law, Bonnie DeNeef; 5 children, Rhonda (Randy) Kerr, Kristeen (Tom) Poole, Rob (Barbara) Wentworth, Robin (Jeff) Grosz and Tim (Marie) Dopp; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, who loved her and knew she always had some fun saying, game or surprise for them. Per her request there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642 in her memory. Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose keysorfuneralhomes.com