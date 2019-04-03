Obituaries
Dopp, Doris Ann (DeNeef)
WOLCOTT: Age 79, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, April 1, 2019. Doris was born May 20, 1939 in Sodus, a daughter to late Abraham and Katherine Boyington DeNeef. She worked at DeMay Living Center in Newark as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant, loved the outdoors and was a member of Wolcott VFW Auxiliary. Doris was predeceased by her sister, Beverly VanLare, brother, Abe, and great-grandson, Aiden. She is survived by her sisters, Fran (John) Foss and Gladys (Howard) Garrett; sister-in-law, Bonnie DeNeef; 5 children, Rhonda (Randy) Kerr, Kristeen (Tom) Poole, Rob (Barbara) Wentworth, Robin (Jeff) Grosz and Tim (Marie) Dopp; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, who loved her and knew she always had some fun saying, game or surprise for them. Per her request there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642 in her memory. Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose keysorfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
Sodus Chamber selects Citizens of the Year
The Sodus Chamber of Commerce has announced that Bill and Shari Kallusch have been selected as Citizens of the Year...
Sodus Farmer’s Market welcomes new member, ready for season
The Sodus Farmers’ Market has gained a new member. The Team is delighted to have Sue Minier join their team....
Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini signs Letter of Intent to Alfred
Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alfred University for 2019-2020 on Friday, March...
Recent Obituaries
Dopp, Doris Ann (DeNeef)
WOLCOTT: Age 79, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, April 1, 2019. Doris...
Thompson, Faye C.
ONTARIO: Passed away on April 1, 2019 at age 83. She was born in Amsterdam, NY to Gilbert and Ruth...
Dean, Judith A. (Blance)
MACEDON: Passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at age 77. Judy was the youngest of 7 children and born...