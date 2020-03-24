Dora, Elizabeth S.

CLYDE: Elizabeth S. Dora, age 71, passed away Monday March 23rd, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She enjoyed being surrounded by her loved ones. Services will be announced at a later date. She leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years Glyde Dora. Daughters Tammy Bloomer (John) Lori Wilson (Cameron) & Son Glyde Dora (Karen). 8 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by 1 brother and 1 sister and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents & several siblings. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com