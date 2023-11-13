Dorfner, John R. 

WILLIAMSON: Suddenly on November 8, 2023. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Stella Kerr. Survived by his sons, William and Joshua Dorfner; mother, Sandra Dorfner; sisters, Sue (Joe) Trottier and Dianne Dorfner; mother-in-law, Jean Kerr; many extended family members and numerous friends.

John graduated from R.L. Thomas High School in Webster, N.Y. He then went onto SUNY Alfred, earning degrees in Heavy Equipment, Truck & Diesel, and Automotive Specialist. After graduation he began a millwright apprenticeship program at Kodak where he then worked for 25 years. His division was sold to Optimation in 2006, where he was currently working.

In 1990 John married the love of his life Nancy, who he lost five years ago. Both will be greatly missed.

Each fall he enjoyed hunting and target practice in the southern tier and in later years on his property. When he was old enough, John started racing at Spencer Speedway. After that, on Sundays you could find John at home watching the car races at the various tracks. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and let Sue know every time they won against the Bills. John was always tinkering with new ideas and buildings. He and Nan were caretakers for many years at the Webster Rural Cemetery. Each summer he would attend the Empire Farm Days and the NY Steam Engine Association Pageant of Steam.

Calling hours will be Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, located at 12 South Ave., Webster, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John’s memory to the Apple Blossom Festival, PO Box 206, Williamson, NY 14589.