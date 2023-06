SODUS: Entered into rest on June 6, 2023 at age 87.

Predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Vivian; siblings and son in law: Lloyd Odle.

Survived by his children: Gary Batt, Sandra Odle (Michael Miller), Sally (John) Prebola and Shelley (Randy) Hares; grandsons: Eric (Megan) and Aaron (Elizabeth) Lerch; great grandchildren: Gabriel, Kayleigh and Charlotte; sister in law: Lee Dorman, many extended family members and friends.

Private burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cracker Box Palace.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com