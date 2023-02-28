Dorschel, Sylvia Jumps

SODUS POINT, NY: Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the age of 82. She is predeceased by her husband, Clarence “Buz” Dorschel. She leaves behind her children, J. Scott Hicks (Diane Kinne) and Amy (Daniel) McGarry; her sister, MaryEllen (George) Giroux; special cousin, Lyle (Rita) Maldoon; 5 grandsons, Ryan (Alyssa), Justin (Tiffany) and Tyler (Breanna) Beebee; Josh (Jill) and Matt (Tessa) McGarry; 1 granddaughter, Nikki (Greg) Finch; step-children, Daniel (Mary) Dorschel and Debra (Lee) Hallock; 2 step-granddaughters, Dena (Jake) Lissow and Michele (Emmanuel) Cruz; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Sylvia was born on March 8, 1940, to Garland and Marian Jumps in Dexter, NY. She graduated from General Brown H.S. and went on to become a Registered Nurse from The University of Rochester. She lived in Dexter, Lansing, Webster, and Sodus Point, NY. She was an EMT as well as a nurse and over the years helped many people with her medical assistance. She and Buz, after retiring, really enjoyed sailing their sailboat through the Finger Lakes and remained active driving school bus at the Webster School District. Sylvia remained active singing with various choirs, beautifying Sodus Point with the gardening club and within the last few years, she so enjoyed working with the younger students at Sodus Central Schools.

Friends are invited to her Memorial Service 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 8th on Sylvia’s birthday at First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 31 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church. A private burial will be scheduled at a later date. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Please refer to their website to contribute to on-line memories and condolences.

WillardHScott.com