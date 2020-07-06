Obituaries
Doty, Jane L.
WOLCOTT: Jane passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 26th at Sodus Nursing and Rehabilitation with her longtime, good friend Annie Hoeffner by her side. She was born on July 9th, 1933 to Howard (Dorothy) VanHee in Savannah, NY. After graduating from Wolcott Central School in 1951, she attended the Rochester Business Institute and served in the Woman’s Army Corp from 1954-1955 as a Stenographer and typing instructor. Jane was a lifelong, avid, bingo player and wouldn’t miss her weekly hair appointment. She is survived by Robert Bush (Lisa Salotto Bush) of Wickliffe, OH, Rebecca Bush of Columbus, GA, James Bush (Tracie Winnie} of Albany, NY; Stepchildren, Howard “Bucky” Doty of Lakeland, FL and Cindy Betts (Dennis Henwood) of Sodus, NY; several nieces, nephews, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and loving friends and caregivers. She is proceeded in death by her husband Leslie “Let” Doty; siblings, Herbert VanHee and Lois (Carlton) Rice; Stepchildren, Jeanine Duryee and Annette Doty Mariott. Calling hours will be on Friday, July 10th at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY from 2-4 PM, followed by a service. Interment in at Butler Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sodus Rehabilitation Center (Activities Dept.) Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
