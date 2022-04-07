Doubleday,  Nancy

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Nancy Doubleday, age 92, died on Sunday April 3, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday April 23, 2022, 10am at the United Church of Phelps with Rev. Jamie Tyrell officiating and Father Lance Robbins Co-officiating. Private burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Phelps Historical Society 66 Main Street Phelps, NY 14532

Mrs. Doubleday was born on February 7, 1930 in Syracuse, NY the daughter of the late Gail and Edna Whitney Huston.

She grew up in Phelps, NY. In her 92 years Mrs. Doubleday lived in many places and spent her summers for over 50 years on Sodus Bay at her Beloved cottage “BaliHai”.Her ties to Phelps were deep and lasting and her wishes were to come home in the end.

She was a loving wife and mother, She is survived by her children; Kathleen Ekeren, Halvor Ekeren III, David Ekeren and Samuel Doubleday

Grandchildren; Timothy Ekeren, Anna Ekeren, Patrick Ekeren and Bradford Doubleday. Great-grandchildren; Loretta Ekeren and Iggy Ekeren

She was predeceased by her first husband Halvor Ekeren Jr. Second husband Newell Doubleday and brother Bruce Huston.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps, NY