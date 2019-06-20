Douglas, Madeline “Maddy”

NEWARK: Madeline June Douglas, 91, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Wayne County Nursing Home. Maddy worked 30 years at Newark Developmental Center, retiring in 1984. In 1988 she helped start the Top of the Hill Retirees Club, of which she was a very active member. She was a member of the CSEA Retirees Association, the Humane Society of the United States and the Senior Companion Advisory Board. Maddy did not like to sit still for long. She enjoyed feeding her cats, birds, squirrels, and talking on the phone to friends and family for hours at a time. Running to the dollar store to get the latest deals, sending cards to everyone she knew and every Monday volunteering at the clothing boutique in the Vienna Building at the FLDDSO. Madeline will be remembered by her daughter, Vicky Cinquegrana; son, Barry (Donna) Douglas; grandchildren, Stacey (Chet) Wells, Chad (Johanna) Cinquegrana; great-grandchildren, Douglas Wells, Eliza Wells, Russell Cinquegrana and Theodore Cinquegrana; step-grandchildren, Lindsay (Danny) Tiballi and Kyle Taplin; step-great-grandchildren, Dominick and Jaxson Tiballi; sister, Eldine Verdow. Madeline was predeceased by her brothers John, George and Everett Benjamin; sisters Sarah Tellier, Clara Clark, Jessie Bedette, Dorothy Herman and Elsie Quance; son-in-law, Michael Cinquegrana; many nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends Monday (June 24) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark from 11 AM – 1 PM. Maddy’s funeral service will follow calling at 1 PM. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Madeline’s memory to Mercy Flight Central, 2420 Brickyard Road., Canandaigua, NY 14424. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

