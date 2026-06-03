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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Downes, Timara L. (Keller)

June 3, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Wolcott: Timara Lynne (Keller) Downes, 64, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2026, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home with her family by her side.

Per Timara’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private service for close friends and family will be held at a later date.

Timara was born on November 16, 1961, in Kirkwood, Missouri, the daughter of Theodore Martin Keller and Elizabeth Lois (Guebert) Keller. She was a graduate of Joel Barlow High School in Redding, Connecticut, and later worked as a dispatcher for Rochester Transit Service in Lyons, New York.

Timara loved gardening, flowers, sunshine, and long days spent outdoors with a cup of tea nearby. She treasured time with her family and adored her grandchildren. Her quiet strength, independence, and caring nature left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harold Downes; her daughter, Tiffany (Zack) Adams; her sons, Colin (Kelly) Downes and Brett Downes; her sisters, Theresa (Gary) Melfi and Tina (Bob) DeWitt; her brothers, Theodore “Tedd” (Karen) Keller Jr., TJ (Rosane) Keller, and Tom Keller; and her grandchildren, Brennan, Elizabeth, and Gryffin. She is also survived by many beloved extended family members and dear friends.

Her family will carry her love and memory always.

Those wishing to honor Timara’s memory may send flowers or make a donation to the American Cancer Society. 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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