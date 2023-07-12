Downey, Esther Ann

LYONS: Esther Ann Downey, 62, of Lyons NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her 3 children and family on July 5, 2023, after courageously battling an illness since February.

Esther was born August 30, 1960 to Herbert Melvin Downey, Sr. and Edna Pauline Lind. She grew up in Clyde, NY with her 5 siblings. She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School and after was a long time resident of Newark, Marion and Lyons, NY.

Esther was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She lived life by her own terms, and found joy in simple things. She loved Bingo, card games, smiley faces and most of all, spending time with family and her dog. Esther was always there when someone needed her and would go above and beyond for those she loved with a tenacity that made her special and unique.

Esther is survived by her children, Christina (Jay) Saymansky, Rheyanna Arliss and Audie Arliss, Jr., grandson Jayden Arliss, siblings Lois (Donald) McAfoose, Nancy (Steven) Barnes, Herbert (Bette) Downey, Jr., David (Lynne) Downey, her sister-in-law, Linda Downey, and her special dog Little Bit.

Esther was pre-deceased by her father, mother, brother Kenneth Downey and other family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Christina Saymansky, 1362 Morgan Cir, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Arrangements will be a graveside service at South Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, NY, Saturday August 19, 2023 at 11 am with a Celebration of Life party to follow at 1393 Wiley Road, Savannah, NY 13146.