Downey, Steven P. 

NEWARK: Age 67, died Monday (May 21, 2018) at the Hildebrandt Hospice in Rochester. While battling cancer, he lived a life of strength and courage leaving a memorial for his family to live by. Steve was born in Newark on January 17, 1951, the son of Frederick and Clara Sergent Downey, Sr.. He worked for thirty two years in highway maintenance for the New York Department of Transportation, retiring in 2007. He is survived by two sons Douglas of Pike and Frederick (Christine) of Newark; three grandchildren Samantha, Alyssa and the love of his life Steven; his siblings James (Nancy) of Pike, Larry (Joyce) of Clifton Springs, Judy (Larry) Briggs of Newark, and Bill Sergent of Stanley; a sister-in-law Robin Shelters of Newark; many nieces, nephews, friends and a special friend Steve Safford. Special thanks to Judy and Robin for all the loving time and care they provided. Steve was predeceased by his wife Carolyn on 10/6/16, two brothers Frederick Jr. and Norman Downey. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday (May 26th) at the East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Street, Newark. Memorials, in his memory, may be made to the I.C.U. at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com