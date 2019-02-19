Doyle, Linda Jean

ONTARIO: Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019, surrounded by loving family at the age of 81. Linda was born on May 5, 1937 to the late Kenneth and Beulah “DeHond” Verhow and is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, James F. Doyle; devoted children, Sharon (Martin) James, Timothy (Robyne) Doyle, JoAnn (Curt) Raleigh, David (Laura) Doyle; loving grandchildren, Lauren (Justin) Gass, Corey Pschierer, Jessica James, Robert (Brianna) James, Thomas Raleigh, Joshua Raleigh, Claire Raleigh, Emerson Doyle, Piper Doyle, Aidan Doyle and Domenic Doyle; great-grandchildren, Riley James and Declan James, extended family and many friends. Linda was a devoted wife to Jim and mother to her children. She had a strong faith and was active with St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Ontario. For many years she worked as a teacher’s aide at Wayne Central Schools where much of her time was spent in classrooms with special needs students. Family was very important, she was the fourth of eight children and she looked forward to time spent with her children, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime member with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ontario Fire Company. Linda will be missed by her loving family members and many friends. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Satruday, February 23, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in St. Mary’s of the Lake Parish at 11AM. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, or to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo.