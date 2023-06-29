Doyle, Margaret Patricia

ONTARIO: Margaret (Marge) Patricia Doyle of Ontario, New York, died on June 27 following a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents, George and Betty Doyle, Marge is survived by eight siblings, Michael and Bonnie (Bassage), Daniel and Diane (Riker), Mary Anne, Edward and Genevieve (McTigue), Richard, Joan and Douglas Paddack, Kathleen and David Miller, Mark and Christine (Leanza); 18 nieces and nephews; and 13 grand nieces and nephews.

Marge was born in Rochester, New York, November 6, 1957. She graduated from Wayne Central High School, earned her Bachelor’s degree in English Education at the State University of New York at Oswego, and her Master’s degree in education at Nazareth University. She began her teaching career of 35 years at the Wayne Central Middle School, where she taught briefly before transferring to the Wayne Central High School. She taught English at all levels, served as a student advisor, a chaperon for numerous extracurricular activities and class trips, and a cheerleading coach. She directed a media/televising project conducted by students, contributed to countless department and school committees, and served as Chair of the English Department before retiring in 2015. She enjoyed gardening, restoring furniture, crafting, cooking, and walking miles with her dog. A lifelong member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, she volunteered for many activities and valued supporting young parishioners in faith activities.

Friends may join her family for calling hours on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York 14519. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 3, 2023,11:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, New York, 14519. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York (pinesofpeace.org) or Father Symon’s Jubilee School, Kenya (frntaiyiajubileeschool.org). Please visit the tribute wall of Margaret’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a favorite photo.