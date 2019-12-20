Doyle, Mary W.

ONTARIO: Mary died on December 18, 2019 at age 91. She was born in Penfield, NY to the late Raymond and Florence Welch. Mary was also predeceased by her husband of 67 years, John “JD” Doyle and her brother, Gerard Welch. Mary is survived by her children, John Patrick (Florence) Doyle, David (Sandy) Doyle, Eileen Doyle (Ron Nearing), Marty (JoAnn) Doyle, Debbie Doyle, Christine (Mike) Kaczmarski and Beth (Ron) Ficarro; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Rita Turner, Margaret Ann Perrin and Barbara DeLue; brother, Edward Welch. Mary attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Webster High School in 1946. After graduation, Mary worked for Kodak until 1950. She also worked part time for Happy Acres Golf Club in Webster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (December 23), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be directed to Friends of Father Ntaiyia Jubilee School, frntaiyiajubileeschool.org/donations. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.