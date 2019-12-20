Obituaries
Doyle, Mary W.
ONTARIO: Mary died on December 18, 2019 at age 91. She was born in Penfield, NY to the late Raymond and Florence Welch. Mary was also predeceased by her husband of 67 years, John “JD” Doyle and her brother, Gerard Welch. Mary is survived by her children, John Patrick (Florence) Doyle, David (Sandy) Doyle, Eileen Doyle (Ron Nearing), Marty (JoAnn) Doyle, Debbie Doyle, Christine (Mike) Kaczmarski and Beth (Ron) Ficarro; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Rita Turner, Margaret Ann Perrin and Barbara DeLue; brother, Edward Welch. Mary attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Webster High School in 1946. After graduation, Mary worked for Kodak until 1950. She also worked part time for Happy Acres Golf Club in Webster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (December 23), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be directed to Friends of Father Ntaiyia Jubilee School, frntaiyiajubileeschool.org/donations. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Clyde Savannah Student Council Reps receive honors, gain experience
Clyde-Savannah Middle School and High School students and staff recently attended the 32nd Annual New York State Council on Leadership...
Newark hosts another successful RPO Holiday Concert
A wonderful holiday music concert was performed by the incomparable Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra December 6th to a packed house in...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Kenyon, Paul
MACEDON: Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, John...
Dingy, Alice M.
SAVANNAH: Age 103, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 19, 2019. She was predeceased...
Button, Mary Ruth
PALMYRA: Mary suddenly passed away on December 17, 2019 at age 84. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Button;...