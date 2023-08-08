Drake, James D. 

WOLCOTT: Jim Drake, 92, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Commons at Saint Anthony’s in Auburn.

Friends and family are invited to his memorial service Friday, August 11 at 1 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott.

Jim was born in Williamsport PA on December 31, 1930. He worked as a security guard for Pinkerton Security for years.

Jim is survived by his loving and supporting wife Betty L. Rotach, whom he married on April 8, 1983; his daughters Juanita, Debbie, Crystal, Linda and Pat; a step-daughter Melinda DeBadts; grandchildren, Chelsea Bowman and Joshua DeBadts; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by step-son Robert Parks.

Jim’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at “The Commons” for all the love and support they showed, not only to Jim, his family as well.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to Parkinson’s Foundation Attn: Donor Services 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.