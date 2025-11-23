Drave, Richard

MARION: Entered into rest with his family by his side on November 15, 2025 at the age of 76.

He is predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Suzanna Drave; and sister, Gladys. Survived by his sons, Rick and Joe Drave; daughter, Debbie; sister, Kathy Axtell; and many friends.

Richard devoted his life to farming, finding joy and purpose in working the land everyday.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held 3PM, December 13th at Rick Drave’s house, 4934 Skinner Rd., Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com