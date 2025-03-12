Drechsler, Doris Rowell

ONTARIO, NY/LAKE HELEN, FL: In loving memory of our beloved mother, Doris Rowell Drechsler, who passed away peacefully in Lake Helen, FL at the age of 88 on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. She was a beacon of love and warmth, cherished by all who knew her.

Doris was blessed with a large and loving family. She was predeceased by her son, Brian Drechsler; her special friend, John Wolf; the father of her children, Lee Drechsler; her siblings, Phyllis Hudson, Shirley Urquhart, Caroline Meek, Chuck Rowell, Willie Rowell, and Kevin Rowell; and sisters-in-law, Mardette Moran and Gladys Bellingham. She is survived by five loving daughters, Marie Laird (Bob Matteson), Kay Drechsler (Rick Ramsdell), Carol Catalano (Buck), Linda Waasdorp (Craig), and Jane Willis (Pete). She is also survived by her sisters, Sonja Wagemaker and Karen Cunnagin and sisters-in-law Sharon Rowell and Gail Rowell. Her legacy continues through her 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends who were touched by her kindness and generosity.

Doris’ life was a beautiful testament to the enduring power of love and family. She had a passion for genealogy, dedicating herself to tracing her family’s roots and bringing everyone together through our cherished family reunions. Doris found joy in baking, traveling, dancing, jigsaw puzzles, cards, and bingo. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to her loved ones and the community.

She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in our hearts.

Rest in peace, dear Mom. Your love and spirit will live on in all of us.

Services: Calling hours will be held on (Friday) April 4, 2025 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY.

Doris’ Funeral Service will be at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd, Ontario, NY on (Saturday) April 5, 2025 at 10:00 am. Her service will also be livestreamed at: https://youtube.com/live/g9znNvdbhjQ?feature=share

The burial will be held in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Rd, Ontario, NY at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Doris to the American Legion Post 127, 109 Cassadaga Rd, Lake Helen, FL 32744 or your favorite charity.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com