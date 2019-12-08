Drew, James E. “Jim”

WALWORTH: Jim passed away peacefully at Monroe Community Hospital on December 4th, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his children, Allan & Jennifer (Naresh); sister, Lib; 2 granddaughters; brother & sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Jim had a long career in the safety portion of the insurance industry. He was a long term volunteer in the community with the Walworth Fire Department, Walworth Lions Club, and the Gennesse Valley Nordic Ski Patrol. He volunteered with his church where he was well know for his abilities to procure potatoes for the food pantry. He also volunteered with the Walworth Boy Scouts during his sons time there. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Jim will be offered on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Main Street (State Route 31), Macedon, NY 14502. Private burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to Walworth Fire Department, P.O. Box 66, Walworth, NY 14568. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.