December 8th 2021, Wednesday
Drexler, David Christian

by WayneTimes.com
December 7, 2021

WILLIAMSON: Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather, 78 years old, went home to be with His Lord December 5, 2021. Survived by his devoted wife, Sandra, of 58 years; sons: Mark (friend Mary Beachner), Scott (Debra); grandchildren: Amanda (Adrian) Colvin and Brandon; siblings: Carol (Ken) Byron, Marilyn (Jim) Schreiber, Jon (Vicki) Drexler, Tom (Tracey) Drexler, Bill (Valerie) Drexler, Betty (Bob) Weickgenannt, and Laurie (James) Pick; and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by parents Christian and Helen Drexler and brother Roger. 

Dave was employed at Lawyers-Cooperative Publishing for 35 years and served as a bus-driver for Williamson School District, assistant for Murphy Funeral Home, and worship leader at Webster Assembly of God Church.

As patriarch of the family, his strong faith and leadership provided hope and guidance, as it was an essential part of his life.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (December 10) at Webster Assembly of God, 708 Hard Rd., Webster, NY, where Dave’s funeral service will be held on Saturday (December 11) at 10 AM. Dave will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his memory be sent to Webster Assembly of God. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting David’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

