Driscoll, Drucilla P.

LYONS/RED CREEK: Drucilla P. Driscoll 89, formerly of Bastian Rd. Lyons, died Thursday February 14, 2019. Drucilla was born in Parma, August 28, 1929, daughter of Murray & Theresa DeLavergne. She had lived in Red Creek for 30 years and Lyons also for 30 years. Survived by her husband of husband of 70 years, Gerald Driscoll who is a resident of the Wayne County home. Daughter Deborah Akins of Lyons , grandson David (Kim) Ferguson of Orchard Park, 2 great-grandaughters, Jessica & Ashley, sister, Violet Jones of Webster. Gerald Driscoll retired from Delco of Rochester. Friends may call Monday February 18, 12- 1 pm at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons where services will be held at 1 pm. Memorials to the Activity Fund of the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons. Burial at the convenience of the family. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.