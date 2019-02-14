Obituaries
Driscoll, Drucilla P.
LYONS/RED CREEK: Drucilla P. Driscoll 89, formerly of Bastian Rd. Lyons, died Thursday February 14, 2019. Drucilla was born in Parma, August 28, 1929, daughter of Murray & Theresa DeLavergne. She had lived in Red Creek for 30 years and Lyons also for 30 years. Survived by her husband of husband of 70 years, Gerald Driscoll who is a resident of the Wayne County home. Daughter Deborah Akins of Lyons , grandson David (Kim) Ferguson of Orchard Park, 2 great-grandaughters, Jessica & Ashley, sister, Violet Jones of Webster. Gerald Driscoll retired from Delco of Rochester. Friends may call Monday February 18, 12- 1 pm at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons where services will be held at 1 pm. Memorials to the Activity Fund of the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons. Burial at the convenience of the family. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.
Latest News
Local Mayors, Village Trustees air concerns on Governor’s proposed cuts
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (130th-Lyons R, C , I, Ref.) met with Wayne County’s mayors and other village officials at the...
Lyons Public Library announces quilting circle
The Lyons Public Library has formed a Quilting Circle that will meet the 3rd Saturday of each month from 10...
Aging in Wayne County: Where to Next?
Much like a Broadway play, a senior’s “third act” can be one of the richest and most fulfilling parts. One...
Recent Obituaries
Driscoll, Drucilla P.
LYONS/RED CREEK: Drucilla P. Driscoll 89, formerly of Bastian Rd. Lyons, died Thursday February 14, 2019. Drucilla was born in...
VanHoute, Harold I.
MACEDON: Our father joined his son, Richard D. VanHoute, in heaven on February 8, 2019 at the age of 89....
Graser, Norman F.
CLYDE: Norman F. Graser 63, died on Sunday, (February 10, 2019) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Norman is survived...