Drock, Renee A.

Newark---Renee A. Drock, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.



Friends may call from 4-6 PM on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 6 PM at the funeral home.



Memorials in her name may be made to Refuge Church, 182 Lincoln Rd., Newark, NY 14513.

Renee was born in Newark on December 1, 1961, the daughter of the late Donald and Pearl DeForg Orlopp. For many years she worked for the Newark Central School District, first as a Crossing Guard and in her later years she served as a Bus Monitor. She had been active in the Family Life Church and Grace Fellowship before worshipping at Refuge Church.



She is survived by her beloved husband Michael of almost 37 years; three children Douglas Shaw, Frank (Jillian) Drock, and Angela (Dean) Barnes; five grandchildren; foster children Jessica and Piper Crance; five siblings Dennis, Donald, Art, Diane and Yvonne; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers Jay and David.